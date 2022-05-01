Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team graces The Kapil Sharma Show, Kartik Aaryan says, ‘had a blast’

Kartik Aaryan “had a blast” on the sets of Kapil Sharma Show. The actor promoted his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with his co-stars Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav. The team was also joined by director Anees Bazmee. On Sunday, Kapil Sharma shared a set of pictures from The Kapil Sharma Show sets. Sharing the photos, the comedian-actor wrote, “What a fun evening.” Kartik reshared the photos on his Twitter timeline and expressed that he had a “blast as usual.” He also thanked the team of The Kapil Sharma Show for inviting him and his co-stars to the show. “Thank you for having us,” he wrote.

Kartik Aaryan-starrer is a sequel to 2007 Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was helmed by Priyadarshan. At the trailer launch, Kartik was asked if he felt any pressure as he stepped into Akshay Kumar’s shoes.

Kartik Aaryan’s Twitter post. Kartik Aaryan’s Twitter post.

“I didn’t want to do that comparison, because those shoes are too big to fill. I loved him in Bhool Bhulaiyaa; I have grown up watching his films. So comparison naa he kare toh better hai (it’s better if one doesn’t do that comparison). I love him as an actor. We have tried to do our best here. Of course, the title is (same), but the character, there are things which create that nostalgia,” he shared, adding that there are a lot of new components in the film.

“We have taken that world (of the previous film) but everything else is new, of our own. I hope people will love it in its own new dynamic world that we have created with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Comparisons will be there, but hope people remember this film for what it is,” he replied.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which marks Kartik and Kiara’s first film together, is scheduled to release in theatres on May 20. The film also stars Tabu.