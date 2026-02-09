Bhavya Singh swears to destroy Divya Agarwal on The 50, calls Bigg Boss OTT winner a ‘gold digger’

On the latest episode of The 50, Bhavya Singh and Divyaa Agarwal got into a nasty fight after a task, following which Bhavya dragged Divya's personal life onto the show.

By: Entertainment Desk
5 min readMumbaiFeb 9, 2026 02:08 PM IST
Bhavya Singh and Divya Agarwal fight on The 50Bhavya Singh and Divya Agarwal get into a nasty fight on The 50 (Photos: JioHotstar/ Screengrab)
The captive reality show The 50 has become increasingly chaotic and dramatic. In the latest episode, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal was involved in an ugly altercation with fellow contestant and close friend Bhavya Singh. The argument escalated to the point where Bhavya brought Divya’s personal life into the conflict. Following the confrontation, Divya also demanded to exit the show.

Divya Agarwal vs Bhavya Singh

The conflict began after the contestants were asked to select 20 players deemed physically and mentally strong. During the selection process, Divya Agarwal told Archana Gautam that she did not consider her intelligent enough to participate, which led to a heated argument between the two. When Bhavya took Archana’s side, Divya became upset and spoke rudely to the former Splitsvilla contestant. As the day progressed, tensions between Divya and Bhavya escalated further. Matters worsened when Divya asked Bhavya to hand her a tissue while she was using the washroom; Bhavya refused, citing Divya’s rude tone.

Also Read: The 50 evicted contestant Vanshaj Singh calls Prince Narula entitled, says Karan Patel’s era is over: ‘TV actors fake for content’

An upset and emotional Divya was also seen talking to Ridhi Dogra, where she said, “I have given so many years in befriending them. In every show, people used to hate me, and I used to play alone. In that ego, I have won the shows and proved to them. I have good friendships with so many of you, but there will be a point when we will have to fight, and I won’t be able to do that. Archana is my friend, and see how she fought with me today. She used to call me at 1 am and ask about her shop; she asked for help in finding staff. This is a show, and they should take it like that. I am not interested in playing further.”

Just then, a furious Bhavya Singh walked in and warned Divya to watch her tone the next time they spoke. “Next time, Divya, talk to me respectfully. I was also crying inside. You fight alone, and I am the last person you should be messing with, and you know why.”

Bhavya called Divya a gold digger, hinted at problems in her married life

After Bhavya warned Divya, she went on to shout in the garden area, calling the Bigg Boss OTT winner a gold digger. Bhavya said, “This woman is so fake, no wonder people call her a gold digger. On the podcast, I had asked her if she would do a reality show, she said, ‘No, I won’t. I have won Bigg Boss.’ What has she achieved after that? Saari PR karke aur spotting karake thoda bohot dikh jaati hai, tu ne kuch nahi kiya zindagi mein. Sabke saath fake kar rahi hai (Just by getting spottings and PR done, you get seen a little bit. She has not done anything in life. She is fake with everyone).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Filmy Hoon (@filmyhoon2) 

Bhavya further added, “On Diwali, asli phatake to iske ghar mein phoote the, aur main ne phode the (On Diwali, the real blasts happened in her house, and I was behind them). I have not said anything about it to date on the podcast or anywhere else, and I won’t say it either, because it was a personal, family issue. They involved me in it. She begs people in Mumbai to meet her. She lives separately from her husband. I will destroy her and go from this show.”

Also Read | The 50 grand premiere review: Urvashi Dholakia, Karan Patel show suffers from Bigg Boss hangover; no celeb will win Rs 50 lakh prize

Divya Agarwal also started crying after Bhavya confronted her. Divya shared, “I just want to go home. I miss my husband; he changed my life and made me such a calm and beautiful person. I started making friends, and he taught me the meaning of friendship. She kept inviting me on her podcast; I did three of them with her. Appu also did a podcast; she has no shame.”

Divya Agarwal marriage

Divya Agarwal tied the knot with businessman Apurva Padgoankar in February 2024 in Mumbai. A couple of months after their marriage, Divya and Apurva reportedly parted ways. The rumors gained momentum after Divyaa deleted her wedding pictures from social media; however, the actress later shared that it was accidental while she cleared her feed on Instagram. She had also confirmed that all was well between her and Apurva.

Divya’s husband Apurva is yet to react to the allegations Bhavya Singh has made on The 50.

