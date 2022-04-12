Bharti Singh gives a tour of her newborn’s nursery, Haarsh Limbachiyaa jokes about having a second child. Watch video

Celebrity couple Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh recently shared a video of the time they brought their newborn son home from the hospital.

The clip sees Bharti informing her fans that her ‘golla’ (the nickname of their son) has embraced them as parents. She went on to state in Hindi that although the couple wanted a baby girl, they welcomed their son whole heartedly.

Bharti Singh said, “Bas baby boy aa chuka hai, baby girl chahiye thi, jo bhi aaya hai humne uska welcome kiya hai. Healthy hai, and bohot hi alag feeling. Har waqt lagta hai usse dekhte raho. Haarsh ko bhi aisa hi lagta hai. Golla kaafi famous ho gaya hai hamare beech mein” (The baby boy is here, wanted a baby girl but whoever has come, we have welcomed them. He is healthy, and this whole thing has been a unique ride. I want to look at my child all the time).

Later in the video, Bharti said that she had wondered if she would get annoyed about getting up in the middle of the night to tend to her child. She had suspected she would, but was surprised when she was ready to look after her son any time of the night. “I don’t know what kind of love this is. Hats off to all our parents. Such a lovely feeling, feeling so blessed,” the comedienne said.

Bharti Singh also expressed her gratitude to Breach Candy hospital, its doctors and other staff members for taking care of her and her baby. She added that she wanted to come to the same hospital next time as well. Reacting to her statement, Haarsh Limbachiyaa quipped, “Wow, next time? Coming soon guys!”

Towards the end of the video, we get to see different areas of the couple’s house, which was lined with colourful balloons and toys. We also got a glimpse of the adorable nursery of ‘golla’ and his white cradle.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa tied the knot in December 2017. This is their first child.