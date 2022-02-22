Bharti Singh is stumped as Haarsh Limbachiyaa says he wants four children: ‘Sabzi thodi hai…’

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbaachiya took playful digs at each other in a new video for their YouTube channel, Life Of Limbaachiyas. While answering questions about their baby, they also made fun of each other. The couple is expecting their first child together.

The first question was whether the child would become a comedian like Bharti or a writer like Haarsh. “Bachcha comedian hoga kyunki writers ko paise nahi milte. Aur comedians ko…uff uff uff (The child will be a comedian because writers don’t get paid. Whereas, comedians earn a lot of money),” Bharti said. Haarsh retorted that there are expensive budgets for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video writers. “Itne paise milte hai ki utne mein 5-6 Bharti Singh aa jaaye (You get so much money that you can get 5-6 Bharti Singhs in that amount),” he said.

Bharti Singh soon quipped that if Haarsh Limbaachiya had such a problem with comedians, she will leave acting and he should just focus on writing. “Tum jaa ke likho deewaron pe, ‘Yahaan pe kachra mat phenko’, ‘Yahaan parking karo’ (Go and write awareness messages on walls – ‘Don’t litter here’, ‘Do not park here’),” she said.

During the course of the conversation, Haarsh was adamant that they should have more children. In fact, he expressed his desire to have four. An annoyed Bharti responded, “Sabzi thodi hai ki agar khayenge aur mazaa aaya sabko toh aur bana lenge! Aise nahi hota. Main itne mahine ghar nahi baith sakti, main ek independent ladki hoon (It’s not like getting vegetables, that we will make more. That is not how it works. I can’t sit at home for so many months, I am an independent woman).” Haarsh playfully tried to instigate her into competing with her mother, but Bharti put her foot down. “Maa toh meri velli thi, main velli nahi hoon (My mother had a lot of time on her hands but I don’t).”

Regarding the baby’s looks, Haarsh Limbaachiya said that the baby should take after him and mentioned that he didn’t want to ‘body shame’. Bharti Singh quickly asked, ”Agar main itni hi bhaddi aur achchi nahi dikhti thi toh mujhse shaadi kyun ki (If I look so bad, why did you marry me)?” “Paagal, dimaag kharab ho gaya tha mera, aaj tak pachtawa ho raha hai mujhe (I was crazy, I had lost my mind, I am regretting my decision till date),” Haarsh responded.

At present, Haarsh and Bharti are hosting the reality show, Hunarbaaz.