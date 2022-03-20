Bharti Singh shares pictures from maternity photoshoot: ‘Aane wale baby ki mummy’

Comedian-host Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first child. Bharti recently shared several photos from her maternity photoshoot. Sharing the dreamy photos, the happy mom wrote, “Aane wale baby ki mummy❤.”

Fans and friends flooded the comments section of Bharti’s post. Karan Johar commented, “So pretty ❤❤❤❤❤.” Kishwer Merchantt wrote, “Uffff 😍😍😍.”

Shamita Shetty wrote in the comments section, “Awww❤️.” Esha Gupta commented, “😍🧿.” Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni, Gauahar Khan, Vishal Singh and Tahira Kashyap also commented on the pictures.

On the occasion of Holi, Bharti Singh shared photos from another photoshoot. The pictures also featured her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Sharing the photos, Bharti wrote, “Hum Teeno ki tarf se aap sab ko Happy Holi❤️.”

Bharti Singh is keeping busy during her pregnancy as she is hosting TV shows like Hunarbaaz and Khatra Khatra Khatra.

Bharti announced her pregnancy last year in a YouTube video.