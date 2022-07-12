‘Meet our son Laksh’: Bharti Singh and Haarsh share photos of their baby, fans call him ‘cutest’

On Monday, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa through their vlog revealed son Laksh’s face for the first time. While fans were still gushing over the little bundle of joy, the couple has now shared a few photos taken when their son was born. “Miliye humare bete LAKSH se ❤️🧿🤗 Ganpati bappa moriya 🙏🏽,” Bharti and Haarsh captioned the post.

The family is dressed in white and Laksh is sleeping in his mother’s arms. In another photo, Bharti and Haarsh plant a kiss on him while one has them looking lovingly at him.

Their friends from the industry and fans were quick to drop comments on the photos. Bharti’s The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Krushna Abhishek wrote, “Bhanjeeeeeeee😍,” while Adaa Khan posted “Mashallah” with evil eye emojis. Mouni Roy, Jamie Lever and Nakuul Mehta dropped heart emojis as Neha Kakkar wrote, “Awwww.. Pyara Laksh!! ♥️😇.” Good friend Rubina Dilaik also replied, “Aaaww❤️❤️ 😍 adorable 🥰.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

Fans too could not take their eyes off the beautiful photos. “He is the cutest,” wrote a follower, while many added, “Best family photos❤️❤️”. A lot of social media users also noted how Laskh looks like Bharti and many even suggested that they frame these photos.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed Laksh on April 3. As he completed three months, they decided to reveal his face to the world. In their vlog, Haarsh shared that ‘Golla’, as the baby is fondly called, is a very calm child. The couple also mentioned how Laksh is ‘Mamma’s boy’.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa got married in December 2017. The couple was last seen hosting The Khatra Khatra Show.