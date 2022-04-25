Bharti Singh shares first photo of her newborn son after facing trolls, calls him her ‘life line’

Comedian Bharti Singh is enjoying every moment of her motherhood. The new mom on Sunday shared the first click of her baby boy, who was born on April 3. Bharti took to her Instagram handle and posted a lovely picture holding her son. Though the face of the little one isn’t visible, she called him her “life line” in the caption.

Several celebs and her friends showered love on the photo. Gauahar Khan commented, “Sooooo happy for u ! May god bless your family.” Nakuul Mehta, Yuvika Chaudhary, Neha Bhasin, Surbhi Jyoti, Mahhi Vij, Karanveer Frover, Tushar Kalia, Kashmera Shah and Anita Hassanandani also left sweet messages for the mother-son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

Bharti Singh returned to work just two weeks after her delivery. She joined husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa to shoot for the finale of Hunarbaaz last week. Trolls targeted her for leaving her son at home as she resumed work early.

She later reacted to the comments. On the sets of Khatra Khatra, she called herself a working woman just like others, who decided to resume work. She said, “Hum koi upar se utri hui pariya nhi hai jo rest karengi, kyunki bahut sari working women hoti hai jo ek hafte ke baccho ko chod kar kaam par jaati hai (We are not special that we will get to rest at home. There are a lot of working women who leave their one-week-old babies at home to resume work).”

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa got marred in December 2017. This is their first child.