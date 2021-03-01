Bharti Singh shares first look of her debut music video Na Nai Sunna: ‘Are you ready?’

After ruling the TV space, comedienne-actor Bharti Singh is all set to make her music video debut with Sony Music’s “Na Nai Sunna.” The song will also feature Krystle D’Souza, Jigar Saraiya and DJ Rehab. Sharing the first look of the single, Singh shared, “Surprise! Mera pehla music video #NaNaiSunna aane waala hai! Kya aap tayaar hai? (My first video is all set to release. Are you ready?)”

Krystle D’souza shared her look from the single on her birthday. She wrote, “Bring it on #NaNaiSunna, here I come! #BestBirthdayEver.” Earlier this week, Krystle shared a still from the song, dropping a hint about the song.

Going by the looks, one can safely say that the song is going to have the concept of a video game as the makers introduce Bharti Singh, Krystle D’Souza, Jigar Saraiya and DJ Rehab as Player 4, Player 2, Player 3 and Player 1, respectively.

Bharti, who is a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, also made a guest appearance on Bigg Boss 14 and Indian Idol 12 with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The two hosted India’s Best Dancer in 2020. They also participated in reality shows such as Khatra Khatra Khatra, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made In India. She also celebrated 4 million followers on Instagram. Earlier this week, she posted a video thanking her fans for their love and support.

She wrote, “Thankyou soo much to each and everyone just because of you I m here happy and safe and reached 4 million. I promise to make you happy till I die -i feel blessed to make evry1 laugh everyday”