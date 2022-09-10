Bharti Singh says people have problem with her anchoring, prefers sharing the stage with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Comedian Bharti Singh has been a part of many shows as an anchor and has entertained everyone with her antics. However, she said that many people in the industry feel that she tries to steal the limelight away from them.

In an interview with ETimes, Bharti spoke about her career graph and how she has made a mark for herself. She said that she is aware that many people have problems with her anchoring on stage and believe that her jokes take away all the attention from them. However, the 38-year-old said that she has no such intention, and would never try to bring anyone down.

The comedian, who has been part of several shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show, India’s Got Talent, Comedy Nights Bachao, and others, also added that her forte is comedy and she really enjoys what she does without putting any focus on what others are saying or doing.

Bharti married writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017 and ever since, the two of them have anchored several shows together. Bharti said that she prefers anchoring with her husband because there is no competition or negative vibes. She said in the interview that co-anchoring with him is better because there is no awkwardness.

Bharti will next be seen as the host of the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs and will continue to make guest appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show. On the personal front, Bharti often posts about her five-month-old son Laksh. From dressing him up as Lord Krishna on Janmashtami to making him attend Ganesh pooja during Ganesh Chaturthi, Bharti and Harsh make sure that their fans are updated about their child.