Bharti Singh reveals she didn’t know she was pregnant for 2.5 months: ‘Fat people don’t realise’

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first child. Currently seen hosting Hunarbaaz and Khatra Khatra Khatra, Bharti announced her pregnancy last year in a YouTube video. In a recent interview, Bharti confessed that she, at first, didn’t realise she was pregnant. She also shared that it was a surprise for them.

“When I got pregnant, for two and a half months, I did not even realise it. Mote logon ka pata nahi chalta. I am eating, shooting, running around and dancing on Dance Deewane. Then I thought let’s just check it once. When I did, I put the test down and came outside. When I went back to it and saw the two lines, I told Haarsh about it. So that was a surprise for us. We did not plan that this is the right time to have a baby,” Bharti told Pinkvilla.

While announcing the pregnancy, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had posted a video titled Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai (We are going to become mothers) on their new YouTube channel. In the video, Bharti tells viewers that she has been taking pregnancy tests on-camera for the last six months, as she did not want to miss capturing the moment when she finally finds out that she is expecting. We then see her getting excited as her recent test comes back positive.

When Bharti went back to the sets of Hunarbaaz, she said that she wants to be India’s first pregnant anchor. She shared, “This is my first day on shoot after being pregnant. I am excited and worried at the same time. You know how you expect your family to support you and say, ‘Yes, go. But be careful’. Mine scared me and sent me with many warnings to be careful on the sets and not get myself hurt. Mothers tend to scare you. But I want to change people’s minds that you have to sit at home just because you are pregnant. I want to change everyone’s thoughts, including my mother’s. I will become India’s first pregnant anchor.”

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Goa in 2017, which was attended by their family members and close friends.