Bharti Singh responds to trolls who claim husband Haarsh used her to get fame: ‘We complete each other’

Popular couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are getting ready to launch their first big project, The Indian Game Show on the former’s YouTube channel Bharti TV. The two had recently taken off to Dubai to launch the show, which will have 50 celebrities playing some fun-filled games.

Interacting over an Instagram live session with indianexpress.com, Bharti and Haarsh spoke about their latest project and thanked their friends for having their back. “Everyone we called has been excited about being on our show. Who doesn’t want to be a kid again? However, their enthusiasm has proved that we have built some goodwill and people are there to support us,” shared Bharti.

Echoing his wife’s statement, Haarsh added that the show will launch in mid-November and air thrice a week. It would be a short format show but created with high-end production value. He added, “The YouTube channel will have no vlogs but rather originally created shows. While we will soon announce the complete guest list, as of now I can say that our close friends Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Punit J Pathak, and Raghav Juyal will definitely feature in the show.”

Bharti Singh, who has been in the news for having lost more than 15 kgs is looking radiant and garnering praises from all quarters. While she had spoken about wanting to shed the extra weight to get fit, we wondered if she has ever lost work because of it, or asked by makers to get slim.

The comedienne said, “Not at all, no one ever told me to lose weight. Even Haarsh, who has written and produced shows for me, never felt the need. Honestly, I realised that I would get tired very soon while doing normal chores at home. That’s when I decided to take control and having learnt about intermittent fasting through the celebs who come on our show, I decided to give it a try. And now that it worked, I do see a change around me. People would earlier just call me cute but now they even use the word hot for me. Haarsh too admires me when he sees me in my costume on Dance Deewane set. It does feel good.”

As she discussed a change in perception, we quizzed Haarsh on whether the industry has been treating him differently now that he is a ‘face’ on TV, and not just a writer. With a broad smile, he said, “I think so but I haven’t stopped writing. I think if you change, perceptions change but I have been the same person, who enjoys writing more than anything else. Yes, people do respect me more and now don’t keep me waiting. Other than that everything is the same.”

And how does he deal with the criticism that he is piggybacking on Bharti’s fame? “It’s honestly not a big deal for us. As individuals and a couple, we are really very secure. I also feel that when I know I am right, whatever the world says, it really doesn’t matter,” Haarsh said. Pitching in for him, Bharti added, “While trolls may not understand our equation, people who we work with know that Bharti will speak the lines only when Haarsh pens them. We are incomplete without each other and create a dhamaal when we work together. I honestly love mouthing Haarsh’s scripts as he understands me best. We really don’t care what others feel as we are strong together.”

On a final note, Bharti Singh confirmed that they are planning to go the family way, and also assured that she would be working throughout her pregnancy. She said, “Times have changed and people no longer have hang-ups with working with women who are pregnant or have a baby. I think channels will be happy as they get more content from my personal life. Also, I want to change how maternity is looked at and want to be in action throughout. I want our baby to join us on the stage even when they are in my womb, and listen to their parents. They should know what a happening life their parents have, sometimes they are on a dance show, other times singing and laughter is a constant.”

Haarsh and Bharti are currently seen hosting Dance Deewane 3 on Colors. Bharti is also a part of The Kapil Sharma Show on Colors.