Thursday, January 06, 2022
Bharti Singh on pregnancy: ‘Sometimes I feel a lot of suffocation…’

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had announced the pregnancy a few weeks ago via social media.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 6, 2022 9:22:47 am
bharti singhBharti Singh opens up about her pregnancy. (Photo: Bharti Singh/Instagram)

Comedienne Bharti Singh is expecting her first child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Recently, Bharti spoke about pregnancy during a pandemic, eating right and managing her feelings during this unique phase of her life.

Bharti told BollywoodLife that she is scared of rising Covid cases as those will later result in a lockdown. The comedienne said that she would ‘go mad’ without any house help if lockdown is announced.

For now, Bharti Singh has taken a break from work as she only wants to focus her attention on her baby. Explaining what she has been going through recently with the pregnancy, Bharti said, “Sometimes I feel a lot of suffocation, sometimes I really don’t understand my feelings. Pregnancy is really tough.”

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had announced the pregnancy a few weeks ago via social media. The pair had shared a video where Haarsh could be heard saying, “Hum maa banne wale hain” (We are going to become mothers).

Bharti and Haarsh had tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Goa in 2017, which was attended by their family members and close friends.

