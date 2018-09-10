Bharti Singh on entering Bigg Boss 12 with Haarsh Limbachiyaa: We might plan our baby on the reality show

Bigg Boss 12: Comedienne Bharti Singh will enter the show with husband-writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Bigg Boss 12: Comedienne Bharti Singh will enter the show with husband-writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Bigg Boss 12 had a grand launch in Goa last week. Host Salman Khan interacted with the media in his inimitable style. It was also for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that the makers announced its contestant beforehand. Comedienne Bharti Singh will enter the show with husband-writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple joined Salman on stage and joked that money was a major factor for them saying yes to the controversial reality show.

At the sidelines of the launch, indianexpress.com caught up with the fun-loving couple to discuss their participation in Bigg Boss. With Bharti hosting the next season of India’s Got Talent (IGT) with Rithvik Dhanjani, we asked how will she manage to do both the shows. To this, she said, “Woh to aap logon ko gumrah karne ke liye tha (That was only to distract the media). Yes, I did few auditions but now Rithvik will get a new co-host. Even I am upset about not doing IGT. I have been the face of the show for four years. But I will be in the Bigg Boss house for three months, so it won’t be possible.”

She added, “Even the makers are in a fix now. I have built a great rapport with the judges (Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher). So every time they were angry over something, I was sent to calm them down. IGT is my show and I am really upset that I cannot be a part of it. But then participating in Bigg Boss is making me quite excited.”

Also read | Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa in Bigg Boss 12?

Bharti shared that the biggest draw for her was to participate alongside Haarsh. “After a long honeymoon, we flew to Argentina for Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) together. And now I think we might just plan our baby on the reality show (laughs). The makers had spoken to me about doing the show at the time of KKK but I said let me come back and then decide. When they told me I will enter with Haarsh, I was happy. He doesn’t have time for me otherwise. Ab kahan jayega bhaag ke (where will he run away now).”

While the comedy superstar seemed excited, her husband has his own apprehensions. Haarsh said, “I have always worked behind the camera, so try avoiding doing shows. Even when I did Nach Baliye, I was quite apprehensive. Khatron Ke Khiladi turned out to be a great experience. But I still believe that TV shows are not for people like me,” To this, Bharti interrupted and said, “He said yes only because he is getting good money.”

The acclaimed writer with a smile continued, “I wouldn’t lie but we are scared. Although the audience will get to see us the way we are, you never know what comes ahead. One wrong move and our image could be tarnished.”

Bharti added, “Yes, and that will soon become people’s perception also. Colors will make sure it plays that as the promo again and again (giggles). We have decided that we will maintain our patience. Haarsh tells me that how many days will you survive just by making people laugh. But I know I won’t react until provoked. Also, I will have my own personal shoulder to cry on, so I am sorted. As for Haarsh, it’s a paid holiday for him. His wife will be there to take care of him throughout.”

The house of Bigg Boss has seen quite a few love stories. But this couple is quite secure about their relationship. Haarsh said, “I am not the tharki chichora types yaar (I am not a pervert). Also, I have written scripts for Bharti, to go on and flirt with these celebs. So, we have nothing to worry about as we are very confident about each other.”

Lastly, when we asked Bharti if not Haarsh, who would have been a ‘vichitra’ partner for her, she said, “Maniesh Paul any day. We are like siblings. We fight a lot, and even punch and pull each other’s hair. It’s a very fun and beautiful bond that we share. We also stand up for each other whenever needed. So, I would have opted for him.”

Bigg Boss 12 will premiere on September 16 on Colors.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd