Bharti Singh: My father died when I was 2, I don’t have a single photo of him in my house

We know Bharti Singh as an artist who never fails to make us laugh. But in a chat with Maniesh Paul, Bharti revealed a side that her fans had never seen before. In a clip, an emotional Bharti speaks about not having a father or a father figure in her life. She went on to share how husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa changed her life and gave her love and support she has never experienced before.

“In my life, I only have my mother. I never met my father. I was two when he passed away. There is not even one photo of him in the house and I don’t let them put any either. My sister and brother have experienced the love of a father. I didn’t even get to see the love of my brother because everyone was so busy with their lives and their work. But now, the love I get from my husband, I realised how a man cares for you,” Bharti is heard saying in the video.

Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Maniesh wrote, “The people who make you laugh are very deep…they hide their wounds…and such is @bharti.laughterqueen the laughter queen…she has been through a lot and i am so happy that she shared it with me.” He also quoted Charlie Chaplin in his caption, “I always like walking in the rains…because no one can see me crying,”

Bharti’s clip received heartwarming reactions. Her friends and fans dropped comments to send her love and strength. The episode will drop on Maniesh Paul’s official YouTube channel on Friday.