scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Bharti Singh recalls her labour pain started while she was shooting for Khatra Khatra: ‘Main stage pe thi’

Bharti Singh shared in a recent interview that her labour pain started when she was on the stage shooting for a reality show.

bharti singhBharti Singh opened up about the day she gave birth to her son Laksh. (Photo: Bharti Singh/Instagram)

Bharti Singh worked throughout her pregnancy and in a recent interview, the actor-host shared that her labour pain started when she was on the stage hosting her show The Khatra Khatra Show. Bharti recalled, “Jab main Khatra Khatra kar rahi thi toh mujhe labour pain start ho gaye the. Main stage pe thi (I was on stage doing Khatra Khatra when my labour pain started).”

Bharti recalled that day in a chat with Pinkvilla and said, “In the first pregnancy, you don’t realise that this is labour pain so I thought I’ll call the doctor after the shot. I thought that maybe it’s because I’m standing a lot while hosting the game show. So I called the doctor and said that there is a pain but it is not constant, it’s coming and going and the doctor said this is labour pain. When it starts happening every 15 minutes, you should come in.”

Bharti Singh shared that she completed the day’s shoot and went back home. “Then at around 4-5 am, it was time to go to the hospital. So me and Haarsh, we did not bother anyone, didn’t call anyone, no staff members, no parents. We took our bag, he got the car ready and we left,” she said. Bharti added that they did not want to bother anyone. “We were thinking why bother anyone? We are going for a good thing.” The comedienne said that once she was inside the labour room, Haarsh called everyone and told them that they were at the hospital.

Also Read
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Shubhangi Atre separates from husband of 19 y...
Sidharth Shukla mother, Shehnaaz Gill
Sidharth Shukla's mom Rita makes a rare appearance, Shehnaaz Gill is also...
aman gupta
Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta reveals he shut down 5 companies before boA...
kapil sharma
Kapil Sharma accused of posting 'fake' comments on celebs' posts by Brahm...
Also Read |liveActor Satish Kaushik death and funeral Live Updates: Mortal remains of actor-filmmaker reach Mumbai, funeral to be held soon

Bharti started working just 12 days after her baby Laksh was born. She recalled, “Tab bhi logo ko bahut zyada problem ho gayi thi (People had a lot of problem with this).” At the time, Bharti had addressed the trolling about the same and said, “Hum koi upar se utri hui pariya nhi hai jo rest karengi, kyunki bahut sari working women hoti hai jo ek hafte ke baccho ko chod kar kaam par jaati hai (We are not special that we will get to rest at home. There are a lot of working women who leave their one-week-old babies at home to resume work).”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 19:16 IST
Next Story

ED arrests Sisodia in excise policy case

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

RIP Satish Kaushik
RIP Satish Kaushik: Celebrating his life and career, in photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close