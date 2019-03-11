Bharti Singh: Khatra Khatra Khatra is a reunion for Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 contestants

Bharti Singh has a busy life. While Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 wrapped up on Sunday, the comedienne is still seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. Her latest project Khatra Khatra Khatra also launches today. The reality series has been helmed by her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and bankrolled by BBC.

The show will have Bharti, Haarsh and their celeb-friends Vikas Gupta, Aly Goni, Ridhima Pandit, Anita Hassanandani and others indulging in some pranks. Bringing together the world of comedy and adventure stunts, Khatra Khatra Khatra will air on Colors.

Ahead of its launch, Bharti Singh sat down with indianexpress.com for a candid chat about the new show, being a finalist of Khatron Ke Khiladi and more.

Here are excerpt from the conversation.

Q. Your entry in the Khatron Ke Khiladi finale was quite unexpected for many. Were you confident to reach so far in the show?

Never did I expect that I would be in top five. I really did not expect it. But if it wasn’t for Haarsh, I don’t think I would have gone so far. While he was scared of most of things, he would push me. He would ask me to jump off a 40-floor building (smiles). I really wish he was there with me till the last stage. One of us would have won the show then.

Q. Other contestants felt that your size was a drawback for most stunts. Do you feel being overweight acts as a hindrance?

Initially, people would call me and say you are so cute, bubbly or chubby. I think people change their tone as per the image of the person. I really want to tell all the girls that even if you are fat, have less hair or are dark complexion, understand that it’s all God’s planning. Now I can confidently say that I am more popular than many slim girls. One should love themselves and find their own individuality.

Q. In the last stage of the game, we saw you misguiding Ridhima Pandit in one of the tasks. How competitive are you?

Rohit sir told us that this is the last chance. Forget about friendship and just do what it takes to win. I really wanted to go ahead in the game. It was not a ploy and it was purely for the competition. This is why Ridhima and I are still friends. She understood that it wasn’t personal.

Q. Khatra Khatra Khatra is a home production for you as Haarsh is making it. Does that add more pressure?

Of course, it does. To be honest, there is a lot of responsibility on my shoulder. While I feel more worried about the show, it has also become a problem. Because it’s produced by my husband, he doesn’t pay me at all. The show is all about fun. After Khatron Ke Khiladi, we had planned many dinners. And we are now having lunch and dinner together shooting day-night for the show. It’s like a reunion for all of us.

Q. There are people who feel Haarsh is riding high on success only because of you…

To be honest, I may have held his hand and helped him take the first step. But he has walked 10 steps ahead on his own. Haarsh has been doing a great job as a writer even before we got married. I am not a part of all his projects, so all these talks are plain negative. Haarsh is a great human being. All these could have hurt a man’s ego but he has never let it affect him. I love him more for this.