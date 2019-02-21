Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbhachiya, Aly Goni, Vikas Gupta and Ridhima Pandit in Khatra Khatra Khatra

Popular contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 have been roped in for another adventure-based reality show by Colors. Titled Khatra Khatra Khatra, the series will see Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Aly Goni, Vikas Gupta and Ridhima Pandit as participants. Produced by BBC, Khatra Khatra Khatra will be creatively helmed by Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Advertising

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “The show will be a mix of comedy and stunts. The contestants will give each other some fun tasks. And the ones who refuse to do it will be given a punishment. While a studio has seen set up for the shoot, the makers also plan to go outdoors.”

The source added, “The team chose the contestants on account of their popularity and performance in Khatron. While Bharti, Haarsh, Aly, Ridhima and Vikas have already been locked, there are talks with more Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 contestants to join the gang.”

Bharti Singh has been keeping the audience entertained with her antics on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Confirming the news to us, she shared, “We will soon start shooting for Khatra Khatra Khatra. I am really excited to work with Haarsh again. While he was the abort king in KKK, I am eager to know how many tasks he will abort here.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 launched in January with 12 contestants. Though the Rohit Shetty hosted series has been topping charts, the show is over-dramatic in terms of content. The contestants have even broken the record for the number of tasks aborted in a season. It’s only Bharti and Haarsh’s chemistry and funny banter that is keeping the audience hooked to the show.

Advertising

Khatra Khatra Khatra will air daily on Colors in the evening slot.