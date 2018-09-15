Bigg Boss 12: Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa will not enter Salman Khan’s show. Here’s why

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will not participate in Bigg Boss 12. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will not participate in Bigg Boss 12.

Bigg Boss 12 is all set to premiere tomorrow on Colors. The makers had recently launched the show in Goa. Also, for the first time, contestants entering the show were revealed beforehand. Comedienne Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were introduced by Salman Khan as a celeb jodi of the season. But now sources have confirmed that the couple will not be participating in the show.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Bharti and Haarsh were never supposed to enter the show. It was just a gimmick by the channel to create a buzz. We all know that if you can’t make it, you can always fake it. Bharti and Haarsh were asked to play along at the launch. And they were also paid a handsome amount for the same. Initially, the makers were toying with the idea of having them on the premiere night but they could not come to an agreement. As of now, they will not be around Bigg Boss 12 for some time.”

This season of Bigg Boss will see a mix of vichitra jodis and singletons entering the house. From the celebrity side, Dipika Kakar, Nehha Pendse, Srishty Rode, Anup Jalota, Karanvir Bohra and Sreesanth have been confirmed. As for commoners, Gangs of Wasseypur singer Deepak Thakur will enter the show with his biggest fan. Giving them company would be a friends jodi – lawyer Romil Chaudhary and policeman Nirmal Singh.

Bigg Boss 12, for the first time, will give a chance to its audience to choose contestants who they want to see in the house. The makers have introduced an ‘outhouse’, where a couple of jodis will be put in. The contestants would have to perform tasks and every hour seek votes from the audience. People can use the Voot app to vote in contestants. The innovative process will begin today, a day before the launch of the show. Roadies fame Kriti Verma and Surbhi Rana will be part of the outhouse along with frenemies Mital Joshi and Roshmi Banik.

