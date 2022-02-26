Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa give a tour of their baby’s room in new vlog, watch video

Comedian Bharti Singh is eight months pregnant and is preparing for her baby’s arrival excitedly. On Friday, Bharti shared a new vlog on her YouTube channel LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa’s) and shared how she has been decking up the baby’s room.

Bharti, in the starting of the video, shares her concerns that because she doesn’t know how to speak in English, she won’t be able to teach her child in English like “other women in the society” where she lives in Mumbai. Bharti also shared how she wants to surprise her husband, fellow comedian, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, by showing him the new room that she has decorated in the pink-blue theme.

Talking about how she wants to learn English, Bharti shared that she would like to learn the language from Hunarbaaz celebrity judge filmmaker Karan Johar. The two have a fun banter, as seen in the video, as he tries teaching her the names of some international brands.

Bharti then takes her viewers to the baby’s room, and says, “When Haarsh and I bought this house, we forgot that people have kids after getting married. So, we turned two bedrooms into one big room with a couch. We wanted it like a big hotel room, now we don’t have any space left for the child.” She then also shared how she is turning her husband Haarsh’s work room, where he shares videos and other content from, into the baby’s room.

Haarsh, on seeing the room, reacts with a sarcastic comment and says, “Thank you Bharti, for turning my work room into a teenage girl’s room. It looks like a Barbie doll’s fan’s bedroom. what is all this yaar?” He then also jokingly says about the baby, “Woh kaun hota hai humaari jagah lene wala? Main kahaan baith ke kaam karunga? Bacchha ya Bacchi, whatever it is, you’ve ruined the room.”

Bharti then shares how there is a lot of pending work to be done, and she also has to open all the baby gifts that they have received at the baby shower.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa announced that they are expecting their first child, in December. Bharti took to her social media platforms and wrote, “Yeh tha hamara sabse bada surprise🥳.” The two comedy actors and hosts tied the knot in 2017 in a star-studded ceremony in Goa. The two often share fun moments from their lives on their YouTube channel which they launched in December and already have 663K subscribers.