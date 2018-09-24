Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa down with dengue

Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa had been busy shooting for the Tata Sky chat show Bharti Ka Show – Aana Hi Padega. Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa had been busy shooting for the Tata Sky chat show Bharti Ka Show – Aana Hi Padega.

Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are down with dengue and have been admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, the comedienne’s publicist confirmed to indianexpress.com.

Bharti and Haarsh had been busy shooting for the Tata Sky chat show Bharti Ka Show – Aana Hi Padega. The duo had been running a fever for a few days. After further examination and tests, the doctors diagnosed dengue. They were admitted to the hospital on Sunday, and are currently under observation.

The couple was recently in news over their participation in Bigg Boss 12. During the grand launch in Goa, host Salman Khan had introduced Bharti and Haarsh as the first celeb jodi of the season. But days before the launch, a source had exclusively shared with indianexpress.com that their presence at the launch was only a gimmick to create a buzz.

After dating for many years, Bharti and Haarsh got married in December last year in Goa. Their big fat Indian wedding was attended by the who’s who of the television industry.

On the work front, Bharti Singh is all set to host the next season of India’s Got Talent with Rithvik Dhanjani. The couple will also be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi on Colors.

Wishing the couple a speedy recovery!

