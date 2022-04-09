Bharti Singh is loving motherhood, Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveals the baby keeps him awake all night: ‘We are having fun’

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are enjoying every moment of parenthood. The couple recently welcomed their first child, a boy. Days after delivering the baby, Bharti shared a few photos on her Instagram account. The photos show her caressing her baby bump. Along with the photos, she wrote that she is having a great time with her new born.

“Sab bolte the jab tak Baby andar tummy maie hai toh maze kar lo. Baby bahar aaya toh maze khatam, Main unn sab ko boldu ab jayada maza aarha hai (Everyone used to tell me to enjoy every bit of pregnancy because once the baby is out, the fun will be over. However, I want to tell all of them that it is now that I am having the most fun)” Bharti wrote as the caption of her latest post. She also shared a picture on her Instagram stories in which the baby is asleep and covered in layers of quilts.

In an interview, Bharti’s husband Haarsh also shared his fatherhood experience. Speaking to E-Times, the writer-host said the baby is doing really well. He said that even though he keeps him awake all night, the couple is enjoying parenting their newborn. “Mazza aa raha hai (We are having fun),” he said.

He also spoke about how looking at the baby is therapeutic. He said he keeps looking at the baby for half-an-hour and during that time, not a single thought about the outside world crosses his mind.

At present, Bharti Singh is resting at home. The comedienne was co-hosting Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan on Colors TV with her husband. However, for the time being, Surbhi Chandana will be taking her place.

On Thursday, Surbhi expressed excitement for taking up the new job. “I have been pretty vocal in the Past about my Inclination towards Hosting and finally as i take on Hosting Duties for Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan on @colorstv this short Journey is Looking Exciting.”