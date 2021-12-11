Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce pregnancy with a new video: ‘Hum bohot khush hai’

Actor-comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Friday announced that they are expecting their first child. Bharti took to her social media platforms and wrote, “Yeh tha hamara sabse bada surprise🥳.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

The couple also posted a video titled ‘Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai (We are going to become mothers)’on their new YouTube channel.

In the video, Bharti tells the viewers that she has been taking pregnancy tests on-camera for the last six months, as she did not want to miss capturing the moment when she finally finds out that she is expecting. We then see her getting excited as her recent test comes back positive.

Bharti then breaks the good news to her husband, Haarsh. She jokingly says, “Par main kaise bataun ki yeh iska bachcha nahi hai (How do I tell him it’s not his baby),” and adds, “Hum dono ka bachcha hai yeh (It is our baby).”

Haarsh and Bharti then hug each other as they look forward to this journey together. Haarsh then says, “Achcha hua Bharti record kar rahi hai. Hum maa banne wale hai (It’s great that Bharti is recording this. We are going to become mothers).” He then says, “Sorry, yeh maa banne wali hai, main baap banne wala hoon, aap sabhi pareshaan hone wale hai aur hum bhi pareshaan hone wale hai kyunki bachcha aane wala hai. Seriously, hum bohot khush hai (She is going to become a mother and I am going to become a father. You all will be troubled, we’ll be troubled. But, on a serious note we are very happy).”

Bharti and Haarsh’s friends from the industry quickly started showering them with congratulatory messages. Actor Jasmin Bhasin took to her Instagram story to share a group picture featuring Bharti in the centre, Haarsh and Aly Gony along with a couple of more friends, she wrote, “Baby Limbachiyaa coming soon 😘.”

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in 2017 in a star-studded ceremony in Goa.