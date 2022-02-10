Bharti Singh gets teary-eyed on seeing her love story with Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Hunarbaaz. Watch video

Comedian-anchor Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbhachiyaa are in for a surprise on this week’s episode of the reality show Hunarbaaz. The ‘Feel Crew’, a group of dancers, will be dedicating their performance to the television couple.

In the Valentine’s Day special episode, the members of Feel Crew will narrate the love story of Haarsh and Bharti through their dance. Starting from the time when Bharti participated in a comedy show and Haarsh wrote for her to the couple finding love in each other, the dancers will be showcasing the entire journey of the two lovebirds.

The performance will leave Bharti Singh teary-eyed and Haarsh Limbhachiyaa too will be left overwhelmed with the performance. Judges Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar will give Bharti a hug.

As the channel Colors shared the promo of the performance on social media, Bharti thanked them in the comments section. She wrote, “thankyou @colorstv thankyou @punitjpathakofficial ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ love you guys.” Ankita Lokhande too praised the performance as she wrote, “So beautiful. god bless you both guys.” Comedian-actor Siddharth Nigam added, “bestttt.”

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first child. The couple made the announcement on social media a few months ago. They also posted a video titled ‘Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai (We are going to become mothers)’on their new YouTube channel.

Bharti and Haarsh got married in 2017 in a star-studded ceremony in Goa.