Bharti Singh on becoming ‘India’s first pregnant anchor’: ‘Gone are the days when pregnancy meant a pause from work’

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to become parents. While their family members were skeptical about them coming back to work, Bharti says she wanted to normalise the concept of women continuing to work during pregnancy. In a video shared on Colors TV, Bharti spoke about how her family had scared her with a list of warnings.

“I have reached the sets. I am a bit scared that I am shooting in this situation,” Bharti said referring to her being pregnant. “But I am being blessed with a lot of love and surrounded with my team and family. So, there is no need for me to be worried,” she continued. As the video continued, she spoke about how her family warned her that any mishap could happen on the set.

Hunarbaaz ke manch par aa rahe hai desh ke pehle pregnant anchors. Apni jeetod mehnat se Bharti badal rahi hai poore desh ki soch ko. Kijiye salaam iss naari ke jazbe ko aur dekhiye #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan 22nd January se, har Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par. pic.twitter.com/fowMt3Hoke — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) January 18, 2022

“This is my first day on shoot after being pregnant. I am excited and worried at the same time. You know how when you expect your family to support you, you expect how they would be like, ‘Yes, go. But be careful.’ Mine scared me off and sent me with many warnings to be careful on the sets and not get myself hurt. Mothers tend to scare you. But I want to change people’s minds that you have to sit at home just because you are pregnant,” Bharti said.

“I want to change everyone’s thoughts, including my mother’s. I will become India’s first pregnant anchor,” Bharti signed off.

Bharti and Haarsh will be seen on Hunarbaaz, the upcoming reality show on Colors TV. The show will see Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty and Parineeti Chopra as the judges. It is set to premiere on television from January 22.