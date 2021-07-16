Bharti Singh on facing extreme poverty while growing up: ‘At times we ate salt and roti, my mother cooked in other’s homes’

Over the years, Bharti Singh has managed to spread laughter and happiness all around. However, not many know that the comedienne grew up amid extreme poverty. In an interaction with Maniesh Paul for his podcast, the ‘laughter queen’ spoke about the times when they did not have food at home. She candidly also revealed how her family is still not accustomed to a lavish lifestyle.

Bharti said that while her brother would work in a shop, her sister and mother worked in a factory where they sewed blankets. Her mother also cooked at other’s homes. They would even sometimes work at their house, and seeing all the huge blankets, Bharti did not want to be at home. “Ghar jaane ka mann nahi karta tha (I didn’t feel like going home). I would stay in college with my friends, and eat at the hostel. I knew once I go back, I would have to face poverty. Live in that dim light.”

The Dance Deewane 3 host shared how there were days when they would not have vegetables at home. “We would make black tea and eat with parathas. Or eat roti and salt.”

Bharti Singh further shared that her mother used to make ‘mata rani’s dupatta (decorative clothes for idols)’, and there was the constant sound of the sewing machine at home. Even now, when she visits the costume room on sets, the same sound haunts her. “I have lived in that noise for 21 years. I don’t want to ever go back there. I don’t have very big dreams but I keep praying to God that I am able to sustain what I have. We have eaten salt and roti but now we have dal, sabzi and roti. I just hope my family always has at least dal to eat. I will never want to face the situation or have my family go through that,” she told Maniesh, looking visibly emotional.

She then went on to talk about how her humble family is still not accustomed to a lavish lifestyle. When The Kapil Sharma Show star bought an Audi Q5, her mother rebuked her saying that ‘Innova had a bigger dicky and if it rains, this sunroof will spoil the seats’. She laughingly also said that even now her mother gets happy if she gets free dhania when out vegetable shopping.

Saying that this simplicity is what keeps her grounded even when she has achieved success in life, she recalled a sweet incident with her brother. “I remember when I took them in business class for the first time, my brother, after deboarding, told me to get economy tickets next time. When I asked him why, he said the poor air hostess had to work so much because of them. I was so touched seeing how naive he is,” she added.

Bharti Singh is married to writer-host Haarsh Limbachiyaa. In the same interaction, she even praised her husband for making her realise what love actually means.