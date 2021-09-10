Jasmin Bhasin reveals Bharti Singh’s secret diet as the comedian loses 15 kgs, watch video

Comedian Bharti Singh’s body transformation has left her fans in awe and it looks like actor Jasmin Bhasin is one of them. Jasmin recently took to her Instagram as she shared the ‘secret diet’ that Bharti has been following. For the uninitiated, Bharti Singh recently revealed that she lost 15 kgs after making changes to her diet schedule.

Recently, Jasmin Bhasin along with singer Darshan Raval, were seen on Bharti and husband Haarsh Limbaciyaa’s Voot series The Khatra Show.

Bharti and Jasmin are good friends and have previously worked together on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Jasmin shared a couple of BTS videos on her Instagram story where she shared Bharti’s dinner menu.

Jasmin shared a close glimpse of Bharti’s plate which had a ‘desi’ meal with rice topped with ghee, dal tadka, and ‘tel bhari aloo sabzi’.

Singer Aditya Narayan also shared his compliments on Bharti’s transformation. He shared a note on his Instagram story.

Bharti Singh opened up about her physical transformation and shared how the lockdown helped her realise the importance of self-love. She also revealed her husband Haarsh Limbaciyaa’s reaction to her new avatar.

In her earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Bharti shared, “When we were doing Khatra Khatra Khatra, I would often talk to all these actors and they mentioned how they would fast long hours. I decided to give it a try. While initially, I would crave food late at night, I worked hard on it and now my body has accepted the new change. I don’t follow any diet, I just don’t eat anything between 7 pm-12 pm. I have my regular parathas, eggs, dal-sabzi, everything I have always liked.”