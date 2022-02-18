Bharti Singh calls herself ‘gareeb’, Mithun Chakraborty says she earns more than all the Hunarbaaz judges put together

In a recently shared BTS video from the Hunarbaaz set, Bharti Singh passed the time between shots by chit-chatting with the judges. While the video offers a fun glimpse at what happens behind the scenes of the reality show, it’s her interaction with judge Mithun Chakraborty that will leave you in splits.

Bharti told Mithun that she fools around with Instagram filters to earn money. She requested his cooperation so that a ‘gareeb banda (poor person)’ like her can earn. “Tu gareeb? Hum log saare mil ke jo kamate hai tu akela kamati hai (You are poor? You earn more than all of us put together),” the Disco Dancer actor said, looking at her sternly. Bharti turned red, but continued to have fun with the other judges, Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra.

A talent-based reality show, Hunarbaaz launched last month on Colors. Bharti Singh co-hosts the show with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The two are all set to become parents for the first time. In a video shared by the channel, Bharti had spoken about how her family members were sceptical about them coming back to work. However, she said that she wanted to normalise the concept of women continuing to work during pregnancy.

“I have reached the sets. I am a bit scared that I am shooting in this situation,” Bharti said, referring to her pregnancy. “But I am being blessed with a lot of love and surrounded with my team and family. So, there is no need for me to be worried,” she added. As the video continued, she spoke about how her family warned her that any mishap could happen on the set. “I want to change everyone’s thoughts, including my mother’s. I will become India’s first pregnant anchor,” Bharti said.

Recently the judges — Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty — had even planned a baby shower for Bharti, and blessed her and the baby with good wishes.