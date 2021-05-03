Bharti Singh breaks down as she talks about her mother’s fight with Covid-19: Feared I would lose her

Dance Deewane 3 dedicated its weekend episode to Covid-19 heroes, with Sonu Sood gracing the stage as a special guest. Contestants, through their acts, also brought alive the tragic times many faced during the pandemic. Bharti Singh, who co-hosted the episode with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, also opened up about how she feared losing her mother Kamla Singh, who contracted the virus earlier.

In a video shared by Colors, Bharti Singh is seen in tears as she talks about how Covid-19 has devastated so many lives. She shared that while her mother was recuperating, her neighbour died of Covid-19, leaving the comedian worried.

“Ye Corona itna rula raha hai, itni jaane le raha hai. Meri khud ki mummy ko Covid ho gaya tha. Mummy ka phone ata tha ki saamne ek uncle hai unki death ho gayi. Mummy roti thi. Mere ko ye darr tha ki mere ko to ye phone nahi aega na. Itna zyada tod diya hai Corona ne (Coronavirus is making everyone cry so much. It’s taking so many lives. My mother also got affected with the virus. She used to call me crying that a neighbour died. I would be scared what if I also get a call like this. The virus has broken all of us).”

The episode also saw a special performance dedicated to Sonu Sood’s philanthropic act during the pandemic by Uday Singh, a resident of a small town Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. While thanking him for his efforts, Uday shared how his entire village survives on daily wage, and with the lockdown in place, they have been left without any earning, and the villagers are struggling to make ends meet.

Moved by his story, Sonu Sood immediately told Uday that for the entire period of the lockdown, he will feed the entire village. He assured him that regular ration would be provided to everyone, however long the lockdown continues.

With shoots not allowed in Maharashtra, the entire team of Dance Deewane 3 has flown off to Bengaluru. With judge Madhuri Dixit not able to accompany the team, Nora Fatehi has joined Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande in the judges panel. Host Raghav Juyal, who is recuperating from the coronavirus has been replaced by Bharti and Haarsh temporarily.