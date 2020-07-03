Bharti Singh turns 36: Neha Kakkar, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover and others wish the comedienne

Bharti Singh turned 36 on Friday. (Photo: Bharti Singh/Instagram) Bharti Singh turned 36 on Friday. (Photo: Bharti Singh/Instagram)

Popular comedienne Bharti Singh is celebrating her 36th birthday today. While the lockdown may have dampened the celebration but her friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry poured in their wishes on social media.

Krushna Abhishek called her the best human being, as he wrote, “Wish u a very happy birthday my sis bharti. Lots of wishes and love to u. U hv always been my strength on stage. The very talented and the most imp the best human being. Keep smiling and enjoying @bharti.laughterqueen.”

Sharing pictures on Instagram, Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah posted on Instagram, “Happy birthday to our darling Bharti. You always show up to our functions and occasions and you have never missed anything ever. You realise the importance of just showing up. Love you for your simplicity and your hard work. Love you for just being you. Keep shining.”

Comedian Mubeen Saudagar called Bharti Singh his ‘cute loving sister’ and Kiku Sharda addressed Singh with her screen name ‘Tittli’ and wished her a happy birthday.

Here’s everyone who wished Bharti Singh on her birthday

Neha Kakkar shared a cute picture of the two on her Insta story Neha Kakkar shared a cute picture of the two on her Insta story

Sunil Grover cracked a joke in his post by calling her ‘Elizabeth’ Sunil Grover cracked a joke in his post by calling her ‘Elizabeth’

Sharing a picture from Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot, Sharing a picture from Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot, Karishma Tanna wished Bharti Singh

Arti Singh’s love-filled post on Bharti Singh’s birthday. Arti Singh’s love-filled post on Bharti Singh’s birthday.

Punit J Pathak called Bharti the queen of laughter. Punit J Pathak called Bharti the queen of laughter.

Mika Singh also wished Bharti Singh on her birthday.

Surbhi Chandna, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Yuvika Chaudhary, Nehha Pendse, Aditi Bhatia, Amruta Khanvilkar, Ballraj also wished Bharti Singh on her 36th birthday.

Bharti Singh was last seen hosting India’s Best Dancer. She is a part of The Kapil Sharma Show but the show is yet to resume shooting.

