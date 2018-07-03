Happy Birthday Bharti Singh: A woman who lives life queen size

Bharti Singh believes in living life queen size and loving all with her big heart. Bharti Singh believes in living life queen size and loving all with her big heart.

Bharti Singh, who turns a year older today, has seen major highs and lows in her life but that hasn’t deterred her from achieving an enviable position in the entertainment industry. Rightly honoured as the ‘Wholesome Entertainer’ at a recent awards show, this woman is much more than her size. She is truly a God’s child, who spreads smiles and love all around.

Bharti, who was an NCC Cadet, never planned to enter showbiz. However, her antics were noticed by college seniors and she was asked to audition for The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Talking about the same, she had shared in an earlier interview, “Going to a hotel alone in Punjab meant a big deal for girls and she could be assumed to be doing something illicit. I won’t lie I was really scared and made my friend be on a call with me throughout so that if something goes wrong, she can call the police. When I finally got selected and moved to Mumbai, it was a different world. I still remember when I earned a lakh for a show, my mother and I couldn’t sleep at night. We had never seen this amount of money.”

During a recent visit to the chat show Juzz Baatt, Bharti Singh had opened up about the time when her family was in deep financial trouble. Not wanting another child, Bharti’s mother tried various means of aborting her but it didn’t happen. “My mother never let me feel like an unwanted child. But seeing her work day and night and dealing with money lenders, I promised that I will work hard and get so much money that we will never face any trouble in life,” said the comedian.

The entertainer tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a dream wedding last year. She had shared her love story with indianexpress.com, “Haarsh never proposed me for friendship or relationship. While he told me that he loves me over a text message, we did not speak for 15-20 days after that. He assumed that I have got upset over his daring step. Haarsh felt that since he is a writer and I was doing well for myself, I will be angry and so he did not bring up the topic. Meanwhile, I did not know how to react. And then one fine day, he told me that he wants to marry me. In a metro city like Mumbai where people take relationship for granted, there was a man who was ready to accept me like the way I am and even live his life with me. How could I say no?”

Post wedding, there doesn’t seem to be anything that has changed between them. The best of friends, the two are all set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi this year.

Bharti is also a woman who values friendship. Time and again, she has spoken about her bond with Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma. While she is set to start her own show with Krushna, Bharti had been vocal during Kapil’s controversy asking people to give him some space to recover and get back. Her bond with her other colleagues were visible with the way they let their hair down during her big fat wedding.

Bharti Singh believes in living life queen size and loving all with her big heart. Happy Birthday, Bharti!

