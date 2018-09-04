Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa in Bigg Boss 12?

Salman Khan, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Bigg Bos 12 launch in Goa. Salman Khan, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Bigg Bos 12 launch in Goa.

Salman Khan is gearing up for the twelfth season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss. The actor launched the show in Goa on Tuesday. Salman was in his elements as he entered the stage, dancing to the track “Jeene Ke Hain Char Din.” Soon, Salman was accompanied by the celebrity couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa. Earlier, there were speculations that the two will be one of the participants on the show. Bharti confirmed the rumour and quite confidently said, “I want to win the show.”

Of course, if you have Bharti Singh on stage, there is bound to be laughter. Bharti continued her antics to entertain the audience. Talking about her association with Colors TV, she said, “Ever since I got married, Colors has taken care of the bills.”

The comedienne said the reason she got married to Harsh is Salman Khan. Wondering what is the link between the two? Bharti said, “Just like you scold people in Weekend Ka Vaar, my mother-in-law scolds me. I got married to a writer because writers’ kids turn out to be like Salman Khan.”

Bharti later promised that she would not be one of those participants who are always the first to fight in the house. “I don’t want to become a tantrum queen. Harsh has a lot of work. Even if he gets eliminated, I want to win the show,” Bharti said before exiting the stage.

Bigg Boss 12 will go on air from September 16.

