Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcome a baby boy

Comedienne-host Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been blessed with a baby boy. This is the couple’s first child.

Haarsh took to Instagram to share the news. The screenwriter-host shared a photo from Bharti’s maternity shoot and wrote, “It’s a BOY ❤️.”

Many fans and celebrities took to the comments section of the post to congratulate the couple.

Anita Hassanandani commented, “Yaaayyy congratulations ❤️,” while Aditi Bhatia wrote,”Omg congratulations 👼🏻❤️✨ sooooo happy!!! Cannot wait to see the little one 🤗❤️.”

Bharti Singh had recently shared several photos from her maternity photoshoot. Sharing the dreamy photos, Bharti wrote, “Aane wale baby ki mummy❤.” The comedienne-host had announced her pregnancy last year in a YouTube video.

On the work front, Bharti is busy hosting reality shows Hunarbaaz and Khatra Khatra Khatra.