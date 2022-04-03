scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 03, 2022
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcome a baby boy

Haarsh Limbachiyaa took to Instagram to share the news that his wife Bharti Singh has delivered a baby boy.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
April 3, 2022 6:05:34 pm
Bharti Singh babyIt's a baby boy for Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Comedienne-host Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been blessed with a baby boy. This is the couple’s first child.

Haarsh took to Instagram to share the news. The screenwriter-host shared a photo from Bharti’s maternity shoot and wrote, “It’s a BOY ❤️.”

Many fans and celebrities took to the comments section of the post to congratulate the couple.

Anita Hassanandani commented, “Yaaayyy congratulations ❤️,” while Aditi Bhatia wrote,”Omg congratulations 👼🏻❤️✨ sooooo happy!!! Cannot wait to see the little one 🤗❤️.”

Bharti Singh had recently shared several photos from her maternity photoshoot. Sharing the dreamy photos, Bharti wrote, “Aane wale baby ki mummy❤.” The comedienne-host had announced her pregnancy last year in a YouTube video.

On the work front, Bharti is busy hosting reality shows Hunarbaaz and Khatra Khatra Khatra.

