Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal their baby Laksh’s face in an adorable video. Watch

Comedy stars Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa have finally revealed the face of their son Laksh, who they welcomed on April 3. The couple made the revelation in a special vlog for their YouTube channel Life of Limbachiyaas.

The video opened with Singh giving a tour of Laksh’s room which has a personalised cot and some cute toys. Limbachiyaa too comes on camera and talks about how the baby is very calm, unlike his mother. And then with a countdown, they open a gift box that had Laksh inside.

“Mera beta bada pyaara hai lekin maa ke paas rehta hai (My son is very cute but he spends most of his time with his mother),” Haarsh Limbachiyaa says. To this, Bharti Singh adds that Laksh is a complete Mamma’s boy. The couple then goes on to plant kisses on their baby, as they talk about him.

Fans were left gushing after the video emerged online. “The baby will definitely be happy pill for everyone. Look at him so adorable,” wrote a fan, while another added, “Laksh is just too cute! All love and blessings.” Many subscribers also mentioned that while the baby is as cute as his mother, he will grow up to be a handsome boy like Limbachiyaa.

Fans even got emotional with the way Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa played with their child. “My heart melted seeing this video. More power to this family,” wrote a fan.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa got married in December 2017. The couple was last seen hosting The Khatra Khatra Show.