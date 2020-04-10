Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to spread laughter during lockdown with Hum, Tum Aur Quarantine

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are coming up with a new show titled Hum, Tum aur Quarantine. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are coming up with a new show titled Hum, Tum aur Quarantine.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are here to make self isolation a little more fun for their fans. On Thursday, the popular couple announced the launch of their one-of-a-kind show Hum, Tum Aur Quarantine on Colors. The series will be shot completely at Bharti and Haarsh’s love nest, and with the help of technology, they will be seen interacting with celebs on their lockdown experience.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “The idea behind Hum, Tum Aur Quarantine is to give the audience an insight of what their favourite actors are up to in this lockdown. Bharti and Haarsh have a long association with Colors, and being extremely funny, this was the perfect setting for them. The couple will open the doors of their house for their fans, and give them a glimpse of their real life chemistry. They will also talk about how they are surviving the lockdown with each other. It would not be replacing any show as these would be a series of small vignettes.”

Actors from Colors shows like Choti Sarrdaarni, Shakti Astitva Ehsaas Kii, Naati Pinky Kii Lambi Love story and Pavitra Bhagya will be seen participating in Hum, Tum Aur Quarantine. From sharing their experiences, cooking for each other, discussing the current issues, playing virtual antakshari, dancing together, to going on balcony dates, the actors’ lockdown diaries will be aired as snippets during the prime time slot.

Bharti Singh shared the promo of the show on her Instagram account posting, “Hum tum aur quarantine (Homemadeshow)And we are back!Monday to Friday – 8Pm#HumTumAurQuarantine coming soon 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 @colorstv @haarshlimbachiyaa30 ❤️❤️❤️.”

In the video, the couple emphasise on the importance of staying home to protect themselves from coronavirus. They also share that this is a home made show, and the production part would be completely handled by them. Bharti even jokes that if they continue to do these jobs, when would they make babies.

Watch the promo of Hum, Tum Aur Qurantine here:

Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, says, “At Colors, we continuously strive to give our viewers unparalleled entertainment even during the challenging times. To further innovate the experience and engage with the audience, we have devised a format to strengthen the connection with the loyal fans by showcasing the actors’ real selves through small vignettes and gags. Through the videos, actors will engage with the viewers by taking them on a journey of their quarantine lives while highlighting the message of social distancing. We believe that this is our true test to serve our viewers with the best even in indeterminate scenarios.”

Starting April 13, Hum, Tum Aur Quarantine will air Monday to Friday at 8 PM.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd