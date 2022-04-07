Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa get their baby boy home, see photos

Comedienne Bharti Singh on Thursday was spotted taking her baby boy home. Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa was also seen by her side, holding their child. Bharti, looking tired yet lovely in her wine-coloured dress, smiled at the cameras as she held on to Haarsh. She even helped him take off his mask for the pictures. The couple welcomed their first baby on April 3. Announcing the arrival of their child, they shared a photo from their maternity shoot captioning it “It’s a BOY .”

Happy about leaving the hospital, Bharti shared a photo on her Instagram story saying she will have lunch at home. She also posted a picture with her doctor calling him a ‘superstar’.

See photos of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa with their baby boy:

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa walk out of the hospital with their baby. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa walk out of the hospital with their baby. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bharti and Haarsh pose for cameras. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bharti and Haarsh pose for cameras. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bharti Singh smiles at the cameras as Haarsh Limbaciyaa holds their baby. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bharti Singh smiles at the cameras as Haarsh Limbaciyaa holds their baby. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bharti and Haarsh were blessed with their baby boy on April 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bharti and Haarsh were blessed with their baby boy on April 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Recently, Bharti and Haarsh had shared a video on their YouTube channel ‘Life of Limbachiyaa’s’ in which she documented her two days before delivering the baby. The video begins with Bharti talking about experiencing back pain. They also recorded their journey to the hospital where Haarsh joked about wanting six children. The video ends with Bharti experiencing labour pain, and them sharing how they are excited to meet their child.

Sharing the video on YouTube, the couple greeted their fans and wrote, “Hamara baby boy is finally here, and he’s healthy. Hame abhi bhi believe nahi ho raha ki hamara baby is here. Dosto ye sachi ek sapne jaisa lag raha hai. The experience to become parents is kaafi zayada emotional. Itni khushi hume kabhi nahi hui. Apne baby ko first time hold karne ki jo feeling hai is the best. Aap log hume jiss tarha pyaar dete ho ushi tarha hamare bacche ko bhi dena.”

As Bharti Singh takes a maternity break, Surbhi Chandna has replaced her as the host of Hunarbaaz.