Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Bhakhtyar Irani recalls Raju Srivastava being health conscious in Bigg Boss 3, shares details about his ‘unique breakfast’

Bigg Boss 3 contestant Bhakhtyar Irani remembers Raju Srivastava, and shares some unknown tidbits about their time in the reality show.

Raju Srivastava and Bhakhtyar Irani were contestants on Bigg Boss 3. (Photo: Bhakhtyar, Raju/Instagram)

Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday, after being in the ICU for 41 days. His loss has left his friends emotional. Bhakhtyar Irani, who was one of the contestants along with Raju on Bigg Boss 3, recalled their time together. Remembering Raju, Bhakhtyar said that he was quite health-conscious and had a unique breakfast every day.

“He was a fit person and would spend a lot of time on the treadmill. Every morning, he would have an egg with garlic for breakfast. When I asked him one day how he could have that on an empty stomach, he said it was good for the heart. He was so particular about his health. After a few years, when I met him, I remember he would carry a huge box of medicines with him, for every kind of ailment,” Bhakhtyar told indianexpress.com.

Lauding Raju Srivastava’s spirit and personality, Bhakhtyar Irani said that his presence brought so much positivity to the Bigg Boss 3 house. The actor shared that being on Bigg Boss not only gives one fame and money but also teaches a lot about life. “Through Raju, I learned that one can irritate the other person with a smile. Once Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) was abusing someone, and Raju called him out. In retaliation, KRK started abusing Raju with the most explicit words. He just sat there and kept saying ‘same to you’ to his every word. That infuriated him. He did not have to stoop down but rightfully gave him back in his own style,” he shared with a smile.

Bhakhtyar also shared how Raju was one of the few contestants who were respectful towards the host Amitabh Bachchan. “He adored him and was always in an attention mode when Amit ji interacted with us.”

Bhakhtyar Irani further revealed how Raju Srivastava saved him when he was bestowed with a power mid-season. His reason being Tannaz had asked everyone to take care of her husband in her absence. He also revealed that the comedian, along with Vindu Dara Singh and Rohit Verma, had in fact in the first place plotted to get Tannaz out of the game.

“Given we were a pair, these three decided to get Tannaz evicted. Two days before my birthday, she left the house. A video was also played showing how they had planned her eviction. I was so infuriated with their actions. Later, they were also punished for discussing the nomination and were put in solitary confinement. While Rohit was resentful and cried throughout, Vindu was angry at being punished. On the other hand, Raju, even while sitting on a float in the swimming pool, made an effort to make me smile. He would be in his element even then and try to lighten up the situation,” Bhakhtyar shared. He added that Raju had later confessed that he saved him from eviction to make up for the same.

While they had been in touch on and off post the show, Bhakhtyar Irani said he had been keeping a check on Raju Srivastava’s health via Vindu Dara Singh. Praying for his late friend and his family, the actor said that Raju will always be remembered by the world with a smile.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 04:27:03 pm
