Bhakharwadi to go off air on August 28

SAB TV show Bhakharwadi will air its last episode on August 28. The development comes in the wake of the show’s poor ratings after new episodes aired in the unlock phase. The daily, starring Deven Bhojani in the lead role, will be replaced by Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Bhakharwadi producer JD Majethia shared that several serials have faced the brunt post lockdown as viewing habits among the audience has changed. He also shared that most channels are pushing out new serials at least three weeks before IPL, to get enough time to connect with viewers.

“Most shows have not been able to bring back viewers which they had before the lockdown due to various reasons like change in viewing habits or new timings. Also, news channels are being watched at prime time these days. Bhakharwadi is one of the shows. Also, all channels are launching shows, which were in pipeline pre-lockdown, at least three weeks before the IPL to get a decent time to connect with the audience. So with a heavy heart, we will have to wind up Bhakharwadi this Friday.”

Bhakharwadi launched in February last year. Based in Pune, the show’s plot revolves around two neighbors – a Gujarati and a Maharashtrian, who are business competitors, specialising in making the snack bhakarwadi. While the two families are at loggerheads, the kids fall in love, making things complicated. When fresh episodes started airing, the series saw a leap of seven years. The characters underwent a lot of changes, in terms of their relationship with each other.

Earlier this month, the team of Bhakharwadi also faced a major setback when a few crew members tested positive for coronavirus, and one of them even succumbed to the disease. Setting an example, the deceased member’s family was compensated while the recovered unit members donated plasma to help other patients.

Apart from Deven Bhojani, the sitcom also stars Paresh Ganatra, Akshay Kelkar, Akshita Mudgal, Smita Saravade, Bhakti Rathod, Harminder Singh among others.

