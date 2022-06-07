scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Bhagyashree, Urmila Matondkar and Remo D’Souza to judge DID Super Moms

Jay Bhanushali will host the reality show DID Super Moms, which will see the participation of mothers from all age groups.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
June 7, 2022 7:58:03 pm
Urmila MatondkarUrmila Matondkar, and Bhagyashree and Remo D'Souza will judge DID Super Moms (Photos: Instagram/ Urmila Mathondkar, Bhagyashree)

After participating in Smart Jodi, Bollywood actor Bhagyashree is all set to debut as a judge with DID Super Moms. Joining her on the judges’ panel is Rangeela actor Urmila Matondkar, who has previously served as a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and ace choreographer Remo D’ Souza.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “DID Super Moms is coming back after seven years and the makers wanted a grand comeback. Both Urmila and Bhagyashree were perfect for the show. Given they both were also keen to cheer for all the mommies out there, ever thing just worked out. Remo has been one of the faces of DID and was thus brought on-board.”

Jay Bhanushali, who is currently hosting DID L’il Masters, will host the third season of the reality show, which will see the participation of mothers from all age groups.

Also Read |Shagufta Ali gets Rs 5 lakh cheque from Dance Deewane, Rohit Shetty comes to aid: ‘New hope’

The team has already started the shoot for the show in a set in Filmcity. It will replace DID Li’l Masters on Zee TV.

The first and second season of DID Super Moms was won by Mithu Chowdhury and Harpreet Khatri.

