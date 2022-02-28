Bhagyashree gets emotional remembering her wedding: ‘There was no one from my family’

Bhagyashree married Himalay Dasani in 1990, a year after her debut in the film industry with Maine Pyar Kiya, which went on to become a cult classic. The couple recently revisited the time when they tied the knot going against their parents’ wishes. In a video, shared on Star Plus’ Twitter handle, Bhagyashree talks about her wedding day and gets emotional. She also recalls how their family members did not attend the wedding.

“There was no one from my family at my wedding, and same was the case with my husband. When I told my parents that I want to get married to him, they didn’t agree,” Bhagyashree is heard saying in the video. She added that while parents have dreams and ambitions for their children, they should allow kids to choose what is best for them.

“Parents do have dreams for their children, but the kids have their own dreams. And parents should allow the kids to live their dreams because at the end of the day, it is their life,” the actor continued, adding that it angers her when people say she eloped with Himalaya because she “didn’t do that”. Bhagyashree’s story left her co-contestants teary-eyed.

This is not the first time Bhagyashree has opened up about her marriage. Earlier, at an event, Bhagyashree spoke about how her relationship with Himalay suffered a rough patch.

“Yes, Himalay ji was my first love and yes, I got married to him. Lekin ek arsa tha beech mein jab hum juda ho gaye the (But there was a period of time when we were separated). And I had that feeling that ‘What if I hadn’t got him in my life and I had married someone else?’ It got me to that stage because there was a period of a year and a half that we weren’t together. Woh ehsaas abhi bhi yaad aata hai toh darr lagta hai (I still get scared when I remember that feeling),” she had said.

Bhagyashree and Himalay Dasani are currently seen on Star Plus’ latest reality show Smart Jodi.