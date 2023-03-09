scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Shubhangi Atre separates from husband of 19 years: ‘We aren’t living together for 1 year’

Shubhangi Atre shared how she has been staying away from husband Piyush Poorey for almost a year. However, the two remain cordial for the sake of their 18-year-old daughter.

Shubhangi Atre has separated from husband after 19 years of marriage. (Photo: Express Archive)

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Shubhangi Atre has parted ways with husband Piyush Poorey. The couple has been married for 19 years and have an 18-year-old daughter. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the separation and said that they took the decision since they couldn’t resolve their differences.

“It’s been almost a year since we are not living together. Piyush and I tried our best to save our marriage. Mutual respect, companionship, trust, and friendship are the foundation of a strong marriage. However, we eventually realised that we couldn’t resolve our differences and decided to give each other space and concentrate on our individual lives and careers,” she told Bombay Times.

The actor also mentioned how the decision wasn’t an easy one for her as the family is her ‘top priority’. However, she added that some damages are beyond repair. Shubhangi accepted that when a relationship of so many years breaks, it’s bound to affect one mentally and emotionally. “I was also affected, but we had to take this step, and I have come to terms with it. Mental stability is paramount. I have always believed that adversities teach you a lesson,” she added.

Follow |Actor Satish Kaushik death and funeral Live Updates: Satish Kaushik’s manager recounts his last moments, Delhi Police explains his postmortem is a ‘routine procedure’

Shubhangi Atre added that she is on cordial terms with her estranged husband for her daughter Ashi’s sake. She told the newspaper, “She deserved love from both her mother and father. Piyush comes on Sundays to meet her. I don’t want her to be deprived of her father’s love.”

Also Read
kapil sharma
Kapil Sharma accused of posting 'fake' comments on celebs' posts by Brahm...
Sidharth Shukla mother, Shehnaaz Gill
Sidharth Shukla's mom Rita makes a rare appearance, Shehnaaz Gill is also...
aman gupta
Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta reveals he shut down 5 companies before boA...
shark tank india 2
Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal dismisses company selling customised cri...

Shubhangi Atre started her career with Kasautii Zindagii Kay and has played the lead in Kasturi. She has also been part of shows like Adhuri Kahani Humari, Chidiya Ghar, and Havan among others. She replaced Shilpa Shinde as Angoori in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in 2016.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 13:23 IST
Next Story

PM Modi remembers Satish Kaushik as ‘creative genius’, political leaders mourn actor-director’s demise

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

RIP Satish Kaushik
RIP Satish Kaushik: Celebrating his life and career, in photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close