Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Shubhangi Atre separates from husband of 19 years: ‘We aren’t living together for 1 year’

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Shubhangi Atre has parted ways with husband Piyush Poorey. The couple has been married for 19 years and have an 18-year-old daughter. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the separation and said that they took the decision since they couldn’t resolve their differences.

“It’s been almost a year since we are not living together. Piyush and I tried our best to save our marriage. Mutual respect, companionship, trust, and friendship are the foundation of a strong marriage. However, we eventually realised that we couldn’t resolve our differences and decided to give each other space and concentrate on our individual lives and careers,” she told Bombay Times.

The actor also mentioned how the decision wasn’t an easy one for her as the family is her ‘top priority’. However, she added that some damages are beyond repair. Shubhangi accepted that when a relationship of so many years breaks, it’s bound to affect one mentally and emotionally. “I was also affected, but we had to take this step, and I have come to terms with it. Mental stability is paramount. I have always believed that adversities teach you a lesson,” she added.

Shubhangi Atre added that she is on cordial terms with her estranged husband for her daughter Ashi’s sake. She told the newspaper, “She deserved love from both her mother and father. Piyush comes on Sundays to meet her. I don’t want her to be deprived of her father’s love.”

Shubhangi Atre started her career with Kasautii Zindagii Kay and has played the lead in Kasturi. She has also been part of shows like Adhuri Kahani Humari, Chidiya Ghar, and Havan among others. She replaced Shilpa Shinde as Angoori in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in 2016.