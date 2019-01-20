Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Saumya Tandon shares first photo of her newborn

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Saumya Tandon took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share the first photo of her newborn. She reportedly gave birth to a baby boy on January 14.

Calling the little one “a bundle of joy” in her post, the actor took to social media to share the adorable photo of her family with the world.

Saumya tied the knot with banker Saurabh Devendra Singh in December 2016.

Here is the photo of the newborn:

The actor first broke the news of her pregnancy on her Instagram handle.

Saumya had shared a photo of herself with a caption that read, “Woke up feeling like a magician today, feel like a superhero without a cape most days now, filled with blessing and godliness. Constantly excited by the buzzing in my head and the sudden pump of hormones; this promises to be a fascinating ride. The big news-I’m PREGNANT and trying to soak in every moment of it! Need your best wishes throughout. Thanks @sachin113photographer for capturing my happy moments. You are too sweet. @shraddha.naik thanks for making me always look beautiful and add beauty in my life with ur friendship.”

And almost a week ago, the actor posted a photo of her baby bump one last time and captioned it, “Before I say goodbye to my bump. I thought let me get clicked. #newbeginings . Photographed by @sachin113photographer , thanks for the memories.”

Saumya reportedly had met her husband in college and dated him for many years before getting married to him in a private ceremony. They kept their wedding a hush-hush affair for sometime before making an official announcement of the same later on.