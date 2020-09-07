Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli tests positive for COVID-19

Sanjay Kohli and wife Binaifer are co-founders of Edit II Productions. (Photo: PR handout)

TV producer Sanjay Kohli on Monday revealed he tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. He is currently under home quarantine.

In a statement, Kohli shared, “I have tested COVID positive. The authorities have been informed. I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine following the advice of doctors and authorities. All who have been in close proximity with me in the last few days are requested to please get themselves tested. Thank you all for supporting us in these trying times. I pray for all humanity to overcome this virus at the earliest.”

After shoots got resumed, husband-wife duo Sanjay and Binaifer Kohli have been regularly visiting their sets to check on the production and safety guidelines. Earlier, the team spent a sleepless night after actor Saumya Tandon’s hairdresser tested positive. However, she hadn’t been on set and thus there was no chance of passing on the infection. Nevertheless, the makers decided to arrange accommodation for the crew on location to avoid travelling to Naigaon. They also installed extra washrooms and rented rooms nearby for convenience.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Binaifer Kohli informed that two people have been hired to only sanitise the sets at regular intervals. All team members have also been told to work strictly within their shift timings to avoid exhaustion. She added, “These arrangements were necessary as the virus is not going away soon. However, I must thank my entire team for being so cooperative. The crew is working with PPE kits, actors are in masks, and they are doing it without a single complaint. We are all trying our best.”

