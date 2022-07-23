Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain co-actors remember Deepesh Bhan: ‘A man with a heart of gold, you will be missed’

On Saturday, television actor Deepesh Bhan passed away in Mumbai. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor headed to the cricket field after a workout session at the gym where he collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He had already passed away before reaching the hospital. Deepesh was 41.

As his co-stars visited him for the last time before the funeral, they shared emotional posts on Instagram remembering him. Rohitashv Gaur, who plays Tiwari in the show shared a smiling photo of Deepesh and wrote, “Bhabhiji ghar par hai ke Malkhan humare aziz Dipesh bhan aaj is duniya ko alwida keh gaye.Life is so unpredictable. Kuch din pehle he Maine apni nayi gadi ke sath photo share ki thi kal raat ko insta par reel upload ki Dipesh ke sath.Lekin aaj vo humare beech nahi hai😔😔😔😔😔😔.” Both actors had posted a fun reel last night from their set.

Journalist-turned-actor Charul Malik, who was also part of the video bid her friend farewell. She posted, “RIP Yaara it’s hard to accept you are gone. Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. Never ever thought I will be posting this for My Yaara💔🙏. You will be missed Deepesh💔.”

Earlier, talking about losing her co-star, Charul told indianexpress.com, “I was devasted when I got to know about his death in the morning. I met him only yesterday and we shot a few fun videos together. We were very close friends and would often discuss with each other. He was such an amazing person and would even help me with my scenes. I am now heading to his home but I don’t know how will I face his family.”

Saumya Tandon, who played Anita Bhabhi in the show, called Deepesh a man ‘with a heart of gold’. Sharing a photo with him, she wrote, “Can’t believe you are gone. Can’t hear you laugh, or sing , and react to your PJs. You were a heart of gold. light up the heaven Deepesh Bhan with your goodness. Miss you 💔.”

FIR actor Kavita Kaushik also remembered the late actor, with whom she had shared screen space in the comedy show. Sharing his still from FIR, the actor wrote that Deepesh was ‘a fit guy’, and called his death ‘heartbreaking’. “In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all💔💔. I remember the love and respect he showered on each and everyone he met , I believe it now that it’s the good people God chooses to call sooner … Too heartbroken to process this .. its a dark day .. R.I.P Deepu.”

Kavita’s post got a lot of reaction from colleagues and even fans. FIR actor Aamir Ali replied, “I’ve no words.. one of the nicest people I’ve worked with.” Rajeshwari Sachdev also wrote, “Oh this is such a shocker! May God give strength to the family to bear this loss.”

Nehha Pendse, who shared screen with Deepesh in both Bhabiji and May I Come in Madam, expressed her shock. Remembering their good times together, she told ETimes, “I have very lovely memories with Deepesh because he was one actor who would go to everyone’s room to wish and ask how their day was. I remember having the silliest conversation with him. He was a man with whom you could have a light laugh.” The actor also said that she is now worried about Deepesh’s wife and young child.

Soma Rathod, who plays Amma in the sitcom, also spoke about the untimely death of Deepesh. She shared that they had mother-son like relationship off screen too. “I spoke to him a few days ago and even on calls, he would keep saying ‘Amma amma.’ Deepesh was a very kind-hearted human being, who always wished well for others. He was a very lively and energetic boy and often loved to improvise his scenes. I am really shocked, he was very young,” she told Pinkvilla.

Producer Binaifer Kohli, in a chat with us, had shared how Deepesh was like her own son. Later in the day, she and husband Sanjay Kohli said in a statement, “Deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden demise of our beloved Deepesh Bhan. One of the most dedicated actors in “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ and was like our family. He will be deeply missed by all. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace. May God give his family the strength to cope with this great loss. Sanjay & Binaiferr Kohli and the entire team of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.”