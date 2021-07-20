Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s Ammaji aka Soma Rathod says she had to gain weight to get work, old photos go viral

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame Soma Rathod aka Amma Ji has been entertaining fans with her spot-on comic timing. But not many know how the 37-year-old managed to get into the profession of acting. While we have heard stories of actors going under the knife or undergoing an intense weight loss regime, Soma had to put on some extra kilos to get noticed by the casting directors.

After being rejected for many roles, Soma put on weight on the suggestion of a friend and it worked in her favour. She told ETimes, “I wasn’t very fat or very thin, I was in the mid-range when I started auditioning for roles and visiting the casting agents. Not too thin, not too fat. I wouldn’t fit any criteria and got rejected because of it. Then, one of my friends suggested that I put on more weight, at least, I will be categorised in the oversized actors’ list. After that, I gained weight and I started getting work.”

Soma had once shared a younger picture of herself on social media where she looked slim. Then, her fans called her “gorgeous” and “attractive”. Talking about the picture, she said, “That is my photo from when I was 20 years old and my weight was 52. I was trying my luck in the entertainment industry, and had got the photoshoot done thinking that whatever I get, be it movies or modelling, I will take it up.”

Now, the actor, currently seen in Jijaji Chhat Parr Koi Hai, is confident about getting work since the writers write characters keeping her in mind. She feels, “There are very few people who are in my competition in the industry when it comes to characters. So, I have the benefit of roles being specifically written keeping me in mind.”

Soma is also happy about a shift in the content and how actors are cast now. “There won’t be any discrimination because for acting, what matters is your talent, not appearance. What could be better than artists being cast on the basis of their skill and not physical appearance?” she opined.