Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actors Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour warn people against fake links for Deepesh Bhan fundraiser

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Deepesh Bhan passed away last month after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing cricket. He is survived by his wife and 18-month-old baby. Since he had no “financial background”, his co-stars from the popular sitcom are trying to collect funds to pay off his house loan of Rs 50 lakhs. However, there are a few who are duping people by creating fake links for donations. So, the lead actors of the show, Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour, have warned the audience against the miscreants.
Aasif and Rohitashv posted a video on Instagram where they attached the correct link to the fundraiser. In the video, they said, “Deepesh Bhan, who played the very important role of Malkhan in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain died suddenly, and he is survived by his wife and an 18-month-old baby. He did not have much financial backing and he had a home loan worth Rs 50 lakh.”
They added, “Our aim is to free the family from the burden of the home loan and have started a fundraiser for the purpose. The sad part is, that some people created fake IDs and this has caused confusion. Many people are donating to those fake IDs.”
View this post on Instagram
Further in the video, they requested people to contribute by following the correct link and also thanked those who have donated to the cause on behalf of the show’s team.
Earlier, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Charu Malik also thanked people for their contribution and appreciated the effort of actor Saumya Tandon who is trying her best to help Deepesh’s family. She also warned people against fake IDs and links and guided them toward the correct link. Saumya earlier essayed the role of Anita in the comedy show and shared a close bond with Deepesh.
View this post on Instagram
Subscriber Only Stories
Apart from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Deepesh Bhan had also worked on comedy shows such as Faltu Utpatang Chutpati Kahani, May I Come in Madam? and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Top News
Latest News
4 earthquakes jolt J&K in less than 6 hours
Raju Srivastava health update: ‘Comedian remains on ventilator, recovery will take time as he is unconscious’
Why is North Korea aiming to strengthen ties with Russia?
Ethereum overhaul risks creating a new class of kingpins
Petrol Diesel Price: Check fuel rates in your city today
Facebook co-founder’s firm to back Indian sexual health startup
KBC 14: The answer to the question related to UAE that Arshdeep Singh failed to answer is…
Goa bar row: Twitter moves Delhi HC seeking clarification in previous order
Pune Inc: With over 3 million downloads, this emotional fitness app teaches mindfulness to users across the globe
Tiger conservation body directs NHAI to seek wildlife clearance for highway development
Thiruchitramabalam box office collection: Dhanush-Nithya Menen film heads towards Rs 50 cr in Tamil Nadu
Vikram begins Cobra promotion: Chiyaan and team spotted at Chennai airport
IIT Kanpur, King George’s Medical University join hands to launch fellowship programme; list of selected candidates released
Cambridge researchers develop floating ‘leaves’ that produce clean fuel from sunlight
‘Kana Yaari’ singer Wahab Bugti left homeless after Balochistan floods; netizens rush to help