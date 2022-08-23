scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actors Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour warn people against fake links for Deepesh Bhan fundraiser

Deepesh Bhan's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain co-stars Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour are trying to collect funds to pay off his house loan of Rs 50 lakhs.

deepesh bhan fundraiser fraudDeepesh Bhan died on July 23, 2022. (Photo: Aasif Sheikh, Deepesh Bhan/Instagram)

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Deepesh Bhan passed away last month after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing cricket. He is survived by his wife and 18-month-old baby. Since he had no “financial background”, his co-stars from the popular sitcom are trying to collect funds to pay off his house loan of Rs 50 lakhs. However, there are a few who are duping people by creating fake links for donations. So, the lead actors of the show, Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour, have warned the audience against the miscreants.

Aasif and Rohitashv posted a video on Instagram where they attached the correct link to the fundraiser. In the video, they said, “Deepesh Bhan, who played the very important role of Malkhan in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain died suddenly, and he is survived by his wife and an 18-month-old baby. He did not have much financial backing and he had a home loan worth Rs 50 lakh.”

They added, “Our aim is to free the family from the burden of the home loan and have started a fundraiser for the purpose. The sad part is, that some people created fake IDs and this has caused confusion. Many people are donating to those fake IDs.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aasif Sheikh (@iaasifsheikhofficial)

Further in the video, they requested people to contribute by following the correct link and also thanked those who have donated to the cause on behalf of the show’s team.

Earlier, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Charu Malik also thanked people for their contribution and appreciated the effort of actor Saumya Tandon who is trying her best to help Deepesh’s family. She also warned people against fake IDs and links and guided them toward the correct link. Saumya earlier essayed the role of Anita in the comedy show and shared a close bond with Deepesh.

Apart from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Deepesh Bhan had also worked on comedy shows such as Faltu Utpatang Chutpati Kahani, May I Come in Madam? and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

