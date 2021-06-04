Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Saumya Tandon denies using fake ID to procure Covid-19 vaccine

Actor Saumya Tandon has dismissed reports that she used a fake ID to get Covid-19 vaccine. As per media reports, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor used an ‘admin identity card’ to get the vaccine by fradulent means. Taking to Twitter, Saumya denied the buzz and asked people to not ‘ believe in unverified reports and claims’.

Clarifying that she did not use dubious means to get vaccinated, the actor shared that she used proper procedures to get jabbed in a centre near her house. She wrote, “Contrary to some media reports claiming that I have taken my first Covid vaccine dose from A facility in Thane by dubious means is untrue. I have taken my first jab but from a centre near my house following proper procedures. Please don’t believe in unverified reports and claims.”

A social media user also shared the photo of the ID card she allegedly used to get access to the vaccine out of turn, and questioned her on the same. The actor said it was ‘fake’.

Over a text message, Saumya Tandon also told indianexpress.com that the ID card doesn’t even have a stamp, proving that it was fake. “Anyone can make such IDs using my passport picture that’s available on Google images,” she replied, adding that since there is no authority stamp, she cannot even take action.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra had also denied claims that she used a fake ID to procure the vaccine.

Saumya Tandon rose to fame playing the foreign returned Rusty in 2006 show Aisa Des Hai Mera. She also made her Bollywood debut with Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor starrer Jab We Met where she played Kareena’s sister Roop. After being part of multiple fiction and non-fiction series, the actor became a worldwide sensation with her role as Anita Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. She quit the show last year wanting to explore different avenues as an actor, and was replaced by Nehha Pendse.