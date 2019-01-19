Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Saumya Tandon welcomes baby boy

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Saumya Tandon has given birth to a baby boy. The actor confirmed the news to indianexpress.com with a polite, “Thanks.”

According to reports, the baby was born on January 14. Popular on the aforementioned show as Anita Bhabhi, the actor had in an earlier interview said that becoming a mother would not put a stop to her flourishing acting career.

Saumya had first announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram.

“Woke up feeling like a magician, feel like a superhero without a cape most days now, filled with blessing and godliness. Constantly excited by the buzzing in my head and the sudden pump of hormones. This promises to be a fascinating ride. The big news — I’m pregnant and trying to soak in every moment of it! Need your best wishes throughout,” read the caption of the photograph.

And just a few days ago, the lovely actor had shared another picture of herself with a caption that read, “Before I say goodbye to my bump. I thought let me get clicked. #newbeginings. Photographed by @sachin113photographer, thanks for the memories.”

Saumya tied the knot with banker Saurabh Devendra Singh in December 2016.