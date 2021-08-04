Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Aasif Sheikh on doing David Dhawan films: ‘Didn’t get the mileage and footage as expected’

Actor Aasif Sheikh has become a household name with his role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in television’s popular sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. He has also done comic roles in shows like Chidiya Ghar and Yes Boss. Though he is now a popular face among the masses with his spot-on comic timing, the actor once “was all sweaty” while shooting his first scene with Rakesh Bedi for the 1999 comedy show Yes Boss.

In an earlier interview with The Times of India, Sheikh narrated how he started doing comedy on television after portraying some grey shades on the silver screen. He shared, “I did a show called Tanhaa. I had a light-hearted role there. Rajan Wagdhare was producing Yes Boss then and he was looking for someone with not a regular comic face. He approached me and I told him of never doing slapstick comedy before.”

Kavita Kapoor, Aasif Sheikh and Rakesh Bedi in Yes Boss. (Express archive photo) Kavita Kapoor, Aasif Sheikh and Rakesh Bedi in Yes Boss. (Express archive photo)

Adding how he couldn’t match up to Rakesh Bedi’s energy, Sheikh continued, “My first scene was with Rakesh Bedi, and I was all sweaty, and my BP dropped. I couldn’t match up to the energy. He took me aside and told me to just improve 1 per cent of what I am doing. That’s how I started with comedy, and I was exploring my comic side. Now I enjoy doing comedy. I never intended to do daily soaps on TV. For us, comedy shows are like live shows and there is a lot to explore.”

Before trying comedy on TV, Sheikh did some comic roles in David Dhawan’s films such as Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999), Kunwara (2000) and Jodi No 1 (2001). But he didn’t get the expected attention from these films. “I did a few comic films of David Dhawan, but I didn’t get the mileage and footage as expected,” he said.

The actor who started his acting career with the TV show Hum Log in 1984 also suggested that the content on TV needs to evolve as the audience has grown smarter. “I feel there is a lot of potential in TV if we tap correctly. Audience has become smart. They want to see something else. But the same saas-bahu sagas are still on. We should try to give something new but we are not doing that. We are stuck with the concept of serving the same things which have worked so far,” the actor said.