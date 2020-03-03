Beyhadh 2 to now stream on Sony LIV, Jennifer Winget to quit?

Jennifer Winget made a comeback as the grey-shaded protagonist Maya in Beyhadh 2. (Photo: Jennifer Winget/ Instagram) Jennifer Winget made a comeback as the grey-shaded protagonist Maya in Beyhadh 2. (Photo: Jennifer Winget/ Instagram)

Popular revenge drama Beyhadh launched its second season last year on Sony TV. Sources confirmed to indianexpress.com that the show will go off air from the channel on March 13 and will henceforth stream on the network’s video-on-demand platform Sony LIV.

As readers would know, Jennifer Winget made a comeback as Maya in Beyhadh 2. Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang starred as male leads.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “The first season was a shocker for the audience as for the first time, a television heroine was an obsessive lover with such dark shades. Wanting to play around the same subject, the makers launched the new season but unfortunately it failed to connect with the audience. With minimal ratings coming in, the channel decided to move it on the web, where it has a relatively bigger audience base.”

However, there is also a loud buzz that the primary cast may not be part of the show once it turns into a web series. Sources state that Jennifer Winget is not quite keen to continue, while Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang have also shown their apprehension over being part of the series on Sony LIV.

As of now, the makers are trying hard to work on the new script that will suit the digital audience. They are also trying to cast some new faces to bring some freshness to the show.

