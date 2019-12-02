Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Beyhadh 2: When and where to watch the Jennifer Winget show

Jennifer Winget will reprise her role of Maya in Beyhadh 2. The new season also features Ashish Chaudary, Shivin Narang and Rajat Verma in pivotal roles.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai | Updated: December 2, 2019 9:19:48 pm
Jennifer Winget beyhadh 2 Beyhadh 2, starring Jennifer Winget in the lead, premieres tonight on Sony TV.

Popular daily Beyhadh is all set to return with its second season tonight. Actor Jennifer Winget will reprise her role of Maya, an obsessive lover, in Beyhadh 2. The new season will also feature Ashish Chaudary, Shivin Narang and Rajat Verma.

The official Twitter handle of Sony TV shared a series of teasers ahead of its premiere, hinting at the show’s brand new avatar.

“We have established the character pretty well now and we did not want it to be repetitive. So, this time, the concentration is more on the story than the character,” Jennifer Winget told Pinkvilla. 

She added, “We have taken traits of Maya from the previous season and taken the thought of her and weaved it into a new story with an agenda. So last time, it was all about her obsession with love, this time it is revenge. So, the obsession part is the same, but the reason for it is different. And when that changes, automatically the way she reacts to things changes. We are aware of the fact that there will be comparisons, so, it is a very thin line we are treading on.”

Beyhadh 2 will premiere on December 2 at 9 pm on Sony TV. The show will also stream on SonyLIV.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kushal Punjabi (1977-2019): A pictorial tribute to the TV actor
Kushal Punjabi (1977-2019): A pictorial tribute to the TV actor

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement