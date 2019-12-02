Beyhadh 2: When and where to watch the Jennifer Winget show

Beyhadh 2, starring Jennifer Winget in the lead, premieres tonight on Sony TV. Beyhadh 2, starring Jennifer Winget in the lead, premieres tonight on Sony TV.

Popular daily Beyhadh is all set to return with its second season tonight. Actor Jennifer Winget will reprise her role of Maya, an obsessive lover, in Beyhadh 2. The new season will also feature Ashish Chaudary, Shivin Narang and Rajat Verma.

The official Twitter handle of Sony TV shared a series of teasers ahead of its premiere, hinting at the show’s brand new avatar.

When the scars hurt every day, it’s hard to forgive and forget. #MayaAgain will rain hell over her enemies in 12 hours. #Beyhadh2 starts tonight at 9 PM, Mon-Fri only on Sony TV.#12HoursToGo @jenwinget @shivin7 @AshishChowdhry pic.twitter.com/HN1zOTk9KT — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 2, 2019

Maut ko chakma dekar, beyhadh nafrat ke sath aa rahi hai Maya.

Sirf vo jaanti hai uske dushmano ka anjaam.

11 hours to go for #MayaAgain. #Beyhadh2 starts tonight at 9 PM.#11HoursToGo @jenwinget @shivin7 @AshishChowdhry pic.twitter.com/3rakkwMgWy — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 2, 2019

Use iss baat ki bhanak tak nahi ki Jise vo sirf ek hawa ka jhokha samajh raha hai, vo toofan banke uski zindagi me chhane wala hai.#Beyhadh2 starts tonight at 9 PM on Sony TV.#10HoursToGo @jenwinget @shivin7 @AshishChowdhry pic.twitter.com/kQVOtrd1bP — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 2, 2019

Maya has been very patient for her revenge.

The wait is now over.

The game begins tonight at 9 PM on Sony TV.

9 hours to go. #MayaAgain #Beyhadh2 #9HoursToGo @jenwinget @shivin7 @AshishChowdhry pic.twitter.com/Ujf6Jy25oB — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 2, 2019

You have 7 hours to brace yourselves.

Consider this a warning or an announcement.

But the storm named Maya is coming. #Beyhadh2 starts tonight at 9 PM on Sony TV. #MayaAgain #7HoursToGo @jenwinget @shivin7 @AshishChowdhry pic.twitter.com/3fOlKzre7l — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 2, 2019

Ghaav aur nafrat insaan ko badal deta hai.

Aisa kya hua jisne Maya ke saare bhaav humesha ke liye badal diye?

Janiye 6 ghanto me.

Watch #MayaAgain in #Beyhadh2 tonight at 9 PM on Sony TV.#6HoursToGo @jenwinget @shivin7 @AshishChowdhry pic.twitter.com/fEOdkUODN0 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 2, 2019

“We have established the character pretty well now and we did not want it to be repetitive. So, this time, the concentration is more on the story than the character,” Jennifer Winget told Pinkvilla.

She added, “We have taken traits of Maya from the previous season and taken the thought of her and weaved it into a new story with an agenda. So last time, it was all about her obsession with love, this time it is revenge. So, the obsession part is the same, but the reason for it is different. And when that changes, automatically the way she reacts to things changes. We are aware of the fact that there will be comparisons, so, it is a very thin line we are treading on.”

Beyhadh 2 will premiere on December 2 at 9 pm on Sony TV. The show will also stream on SonyLIV.

